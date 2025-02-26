The Isle of Man Sports Awards take place in the Villa Marina Royal Hall this evening (Thursday).
The annual awards ceremony is designed to celebrate the achievements of Manx sportsmen and women over the course of the previous 12 months.
Sir Mark Cavendish is among those nominated for the Mezzo Sportsman of the Year category and the Tour de France great is in the island for the event.
Cav is shortlisted alongside Wimbledon debutant Billy Harris, boxer Mathew Rennie, cricketer Eddie Beard, athlete David Mullarkey, triathlete Will Draper and fellow cyclists Matthew Bostock and Max Walker for the Sportsman award.
Battling it out with equestrian star Yasmin Ingham for the Sportswoman award are Aimee Cringle (CrossFit), Kaytlyn Adshead (trials riding) and athletes Christa Cain, Sarah Webster and Nikki Arthur.
Another 10 awards will be presented on the night, including the Lifetime Achievement award for which there is no shortlist with the winner announced on the evening.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘The Isle of Man Sports Awards is a great platform to honour some of the outstanding performers in 2024 and hear the stories behind their achievements on the global stage.’
Special guest for the evening is Great Britain triathlete Georgia Taylor-Brown. Georgia played a pivotal role in Team Great Britain's success at last summer's Paris Olympics, securing a bronze medal in the mixed team relay.
Tickets for the evening, which gets under way at 8pm, are priced at £5 and can be purchased online at www.villagaiety.com or at the complex’s box office.