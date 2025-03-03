Isle of Man tennis ace Billy Harris picked up the Ambassador of the Year award at Thursday evening’s Isle of Man Sports Awards at the Villa Marina.
The former Albany LTC and Castletown member enjoyed an impressive 2024, making his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon and representing Great Britain for the first time in September’s Davis Cup tie with Finland.
The 30-year-old’s appearance at the latter event came after he was given a wildcard entry to the prestigious tournament at the All-England Club after his strong showings earlier in the summer at the Queen’s Club Championships and the Eastbourne International competition.
At the former he reached the quarter-finals stages before losing to Lorenzo Musetti, while in the latter he lost to Max Purcell in the semis.
All these results helped propel Harris to a career high of 101st in the world rankings in September.
Aside from being named Ambassador of the Year, Harris became one of the latest islanders to be inducted into the Isle of Man Sport Hall of Fame alongside TT sidecar pairing Ryan and Callum Crowe.
A framed picture of him will now join the roughly 70 others that adorn the walls at the National Sports Centre.
Harris, who was away competing in India last week, said via video message: ‘2024 was a great year for me. I played my first major, Wimbledon, for the first time.
‘I also competed for Great Britain in the Davis Cup a couple of times and achieved a career-high ranking.’
‘I'd like to thank everyone who voted for me to receive this award. It’s great honour to fly the Manx flag when I’m away playing.
‘I'd also like to thank my family, coaches, Isle of Man Sport and everyone else who supports me.’