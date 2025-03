Ryan (left) and Callum Crowe with the Team of the Year award and the framed images of them that will now hang in the Isle of Man Sporting Hall of Fame at the National Sports Centre in Douglas. Pictured with them after the conclusion of the awards ceremony are Ryan's fiancée Jessica Rosengrove and Callum's girlfriend Amelia Easthope (Callum Staley/CJS Photography) ( Callum Staley )