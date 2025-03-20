Isle of Man Netball has announced its squad for the forthcoming Europe Netball Open in Wales.
The competition will take place between May 7-11 at the Cardiff City House of Sport in the Welsh capital.
During the tournament, the Manx team will go up against their counterparts from France, Gibraltar, Malta, Switzerland and Israel.
The squad which will represent the island is comprised of the following players: Becca Cooke, Rhian Evans, Ashley Hall, Hannah Halsall, Aalish Harris, Poppy Irving, Rachel Johnstone, Zoe Kirkham, Kenzie Pizzey, Chloe Swales, Emma Vondy and Nan Williams.
The islanders will get their tournament underway on Wednesday, May 7 when they face Israel at 11.30am, before taking on the Wales under-21 squad later the same day at 6.30pm.
The following day sees the Manx contingent take on the Swiss at 9.30am, then on Friday they will go head-to-head with France at 11.30am.
Saturday sees the island renew their friendly rivalry with Gibraltar at 4pm before rounding off their fixtures with a game against Malta on Sunday at midday.