The Isle of Man team for this year’s Commonwealth Youth Games has been announced.
In total, seven athletes have been selected across three sports to contest the event which takes place in Trinidad and Tobago between August 4-11.
Regan Corrin and UK resident Jack Kinrade will be the island’s representatives in the athletics events. Corrin is a talented all-rounder but high jump is his best event. He is also good at long jump, triple jump, sprints and hurdles.
Tyler Annis and Ruby Oakes will fly the flag in the cycling, while Ella Justice, Magnus Kelly and Connor Mealin will all take to the pool to compete in the aquatic disciplines.
The seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games will feature more than 1,000 athletes and para-athletes between the ages of 14 and 18 competing across seven sports.
The most recent edition of the CYG was held in the Bahamas in 2017 when the Isle of Man enjoyed double success in the cycling events. Thomas Bostock won gold in the men’s road race and Tara Ferguson clinched silver in the women’s equivalent.
