The fourth annual Celton Manx Invitational Volleyball Tournament took place at the National Sports Centre recently.
The two-day event brought together regional volleyball talent for a thrilling weekend of competition, sportsmanship and community spirit.
Hosted by the Isle of Man Volleyball Association and supported by Celton Manx, the tournament featured high-level play from both local and visiting teams, including strong representation from the Isle of Man, Wales and the north west of England.
Champions crowned
In the Men’s Division, Isle of Man 1 (IoM1) delivered a dominant campaign, finishing with 19 sets won and 431 points, the highest in the tournament.
They secured a hard-fought final victory against a spirited Anglesey side who matched their 11 sets and ended with 359 points.
The Women’s Division saw Chester take the title with a flawless record of six wins and 300 points, followed by a determined IoM1 women’s team in second with four wins and 268 points.
Lynx (Warrington) and IoM2 rounded off the division, contributing to a weekend full of intense and engaging matches.
MVP honours
Standout individual performances also earned recognition as Rintaro Hagemi (Anglesey) was named the men’s most valuable player, showcasing exceptional skill and consistency throughout the tournament.
Vanessa Barry (Chester) took home the women’s MVP award for her leadership, outstanding court presence and excellent ability during matches.
Community and support
The event owes much of its success to generous community backing. Organisers extended heartfelt thanks to Celton Manx whose continued sponsorship makes the tournament possible.
Additional thanks go to those who donated raffle prizes, helping raise funds for the Isle of Man Volleyball Association. Contributors included local business Outlier Distilling Company, Emma Goosey, Tea Abbott, Gita Bettridge, Megan and Nat Smith, Falk Horning, Carl Potenciano, and Russell Elson.
Reflecting on the weekend, Isle of Man national team coach Jennifer Moret said: ‘This tournament is more than just a competition - it’s a celebration of how far volleyball has come in the island.
‘I’m incredibly proud of our players, not only for the results but for the way they represented Manx sport. The energy from the crowd and the support from the community made it unforgettable.’
She added that she’s delighted the sport has gained recognition, with it due to represent the Isle of Man in the Island Games in 2029 which will be held on home soil.
In another major milestone for the sport locally, the Isle of Man Falcons (women) have recently been announced as successfully accepted to play in the National Volleyball League, where they will compete in Division Three North.
With growing enthusiasm and record participation, the Celton Manx Invitational continues to cement its place on the Manx sporting calendar.
Organisers are already planning the 2026 edition and hope to welcome even more teams and supporters to Douglas next year.
JESSE WARD
- For more information about the sport, visit the ‘Volleyball Isle of Man – VBIOM' page on Facebook which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/VBIOM/
- Get free publicity for your team. Email your sports stories to [email protected] for a chance to feature in our newspapers and on our websites.