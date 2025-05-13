The 1886 Sprint Triathlon took place in Ramsey at the weekend, with a number of the island’s top triathletes taking part.
Athletes of all ages and skill levels gathered at the Northern Swimming Pool in Ramsey on Sunday to compete as both individuals and teams.
The first race of the season kicked off with a swim in the Ramsey pool, followed by a windy cycling route around the north of the island and culminated with a run around Mooragh Park before finishing on the promenade.
Husband and wife Andrew Isaac and Clara Isaac, who both form part of this year’s Island Games team, showed their strength to emerge as the overall winners of the open and female categories, completing the standard distance course in an impressive 57 minutes and 1hr 7mins respectively.
Among the standout performances of the day, Jacob Craine was first out of the water while the first female was Laura Kinley.
The event also welcomed some of the island’s top swimmers, cyclists and runners who are going to the Island Games for their individual sports: swimmers Kinley and Joel Watterson, cyclist Niall Quiggin and runner Jordan Cain.
There were some fantastic efforts from the team entries this year, with the NSC squad coming out on top.
Team entries give competitors of all levels the opportunity to get involved and for many it is their first step into then competing individually at triathlon.
The event attracted a brilliant turnout for first-time triathletes this year, taking the challenge on to complete their first one. Many of them had taken part in Manx Tri Club’s beginner’s coaching programme, kindly hosted by Lesley Gray and Russell Collister.
A special mention to the Isle of Man Special Olympics team (arranged by Tony Fallon) for their support year on year and unwavering enthusiasm on the day.
The organisers would like to extend their thanks to sponsor 1886, along with their gratitude to all the participants, volunteers and supporters who made this event possible.
Their contributions and enthusiasm helped create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.
Plus, a shout out to the always fantastic DK Photography for the photos from the weekend’s event.
Manx Tri Club look forward to welcoming people of all abilities to the rest of its 2025 events and would like to wish the 10 Island Games triathletes the very best of luck.
- If you interested in getting involved in triathlons, entries for the upcoming events will be open soon for the following: June 14 - Aquathlon suitable for ages 11 to adult; July 27 - Super Sprint Relay.
For more information about the Manx Tri Club’s upcoming events, visit https://manxtriclub.com or find the club on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
RESULTS
Solo sprint triathlon (750m swim) 1, Andrew Isaac 57 minutes 47 seconds; 2, Christopher Lawless 1hr 00m 44s; 3, Neil Kelly 1:01.12; 4, James Wright 1:02.20; 5, Dominic Dunwell 1:02.48; 6, Harry Kinley 1:03.15; 7, Nick Ardern 1:03.23; 8, Jonathon Piggin 1:04.51; 9, Cameron Leslie 1:05.03; 10, Gareth Gawne 1:05.45; 11, Kristan King 1:06.07; 12, Tufty Nash 1:06.26; 13, Martyn Edwards 1:06.46; 14, Clara Isaac 1:07.18; 15, Juan Kinley 1:08.51; 16, Max Singer 1:09.21; 17, Laura Kinley 1:09.52; 18, Steven Quayle 1:09.54; 19, James Lees 1:10.10; 20, William Lowe 1:10.52; 21, Sam Patmore 1:10.56; 22, Wiktoria Maliszak 1:11.14; 23, Mark Terris 1:12.13; 24, Chris Bulley 1:13.21; 25, Carly Craig 1:13.22; 26, Joshua Hewett 1:13.28; 27, Paul McGilvray 1:14.43; 28, Sophie Acton 1:15.17; 29, Alec Kneen 1:15.30; 30, Damien O’Toole 1:15.34; 31, Eleanor Moore 1:16.56; 32, Max Edwards 1:17.28; 33, Katie Blaker 1:19.31; 34, Matt Tyrer 1:20.34; 35, Jacob Craine 1:20.40; 36, Paul Craine 1:21.10; 37, Charlotte Sugden 1:21.30; 38, Colin Peters 1:22.47; 39, Alex Cowen 1:22.47; 40, Joanne Christian 1:24.55; 41, Stephen Oates 1:25.02; 42, Melanie Jansen 1:25.14; 43, Samuel Mercer 1:25.51; 44, Oliver Steriopulos 1:26.34; 45, Neil MacGregor 1:26.53; 46, Andrew Feeney 1:27.46; 47, Diane Motley 1:30.07; 48, Breeshey Jansen 1:31.20; 49, Kai Curphey 1:31.43; 50, Stuart Temple 1:33.29; 51, Stephen Mercer 1:35.42; 52, Michael Caine 1:36.45; 53, David Moore 1:41.59; 54, Laura Bryan 1:42.06; 55, Jack Caine 1:49.05; 56, Alex Kissack 1:49.06; 57, Mitchell Field 1:53.59; 58, Jennifer Houghton 2:00.15.
Solo sprint triathlon (400m swim) 1, Helene Quaye 1:24.18; 2, Vicki Burgess 1:28.17; 3, Alexis Teare 1:30.02; 4, Rose Dahlan 1:47.42; 5, Anna Khvetkevych 1:53.43;
Team sprint triathlon 1, NSC (Jacob Brooks/Gianni Epifani/Jordan Cain) 0:56.24; 2, The Joel Patrol feat. Louis (Joel Watterson/Louis Porter/Joel Smith) 0:58.56; 3, Plenty of R&R (Vicki Rawlinson/Andrew Roche/Brayden Roche) 1:01.57; 4, Team AJD (Andy Page/John Garrood/David Garrood) 1:04.44; 5, Moore Dixon (Ella Webster/Niall Quiggin/George Newton) 1:04.53; 6, 2 Old Farts & The Cool One (Phoebe George/Richard George/Oliver O'Meara) 1:08.16; 7, The Unqualified Finishers (Oliver Steriopulos/Marco Almeida/Peter Pearce) 1:10.15; 8, Tri-ing Not to Cry (Olivia Marshall/Holly James/Immie Birchall) 1:10.47; 9, The Kings and I (Evelyn King/Caroline Moran/Alison King) 1:12.38; 10, Jade & Phil (Jade Zorab/Phil Caine/Phil Caine) 1:15.08; 11, Bride Bullets (Eva Scott/Colin Kelly/Tara Kelly) 1:15.41; 12, Special Olympics Team 1 (Tony Fallon/Peter Corkhill/Duncan Watterson) 1:27.04; 13, Special Olympics Team 2 (Jim Fayle/Chris Hattersley/Lawrence Dyer) 1:27.31. Results by Manx Timing Solutions.