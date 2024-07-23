They will both campaign near-identical 250 Gas Gas two-stroke machines in the Junior 1 category. The GP Enduro event, which will also include Jamie McCanney and fellow Manxman Jed Etchells, is being hosted by Rhayader MC & LCC in Powys and is the first WEC event to be held in Britain since 2008. Danny McCanney, who retired from international competition at the end of 2022, is making a one-off return to the world scene, as is David Knight who has won two rounds of the new ACU British Cross-Country Championship since returning from a hip replacement operation earlier in the year.