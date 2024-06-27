Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris has reached the semi-finals of the Rothesay Eastbourne International, the first ATP last-four appearance of his career to date.
The former Castletown and Albany member – who won a gold medal representing the Isle of Man at the 2015 Island Games in Jersey – is enjoying a whirlwind few weeks.
The 29 year old reached his first quarter-final last week at the Queen's Championship and this week has gone one step further by reaching the semis at Eastbourne.
Harris is the only Briton left in the men’s singles competition and booked his place in the last four by defeating Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in a tight battle on Thursday.
His 22-year-old opponent, ranked 49th in the world, won the first set on a tie-break but Harris hit back to win the second in similar fashion, before the Isle of Man player took control of the third and decisive set to win 6-2 and book his place in the semis.
Harris will play world 94 Max Purcell of Australia in the semi-final on Friday. Next week, he will play in the main draw at Wimbledon for the very first time.