Manx athlete Regan Corrin has been selected to represent Great Britain in the high jump at the European Under-18 Championships to be held in Slovakia from July 18 to 21.
The 17-year-old Manx Harrier has made a strong start to the season in both high jump and long jump, breaking the island record in the latter event earlier this month with a jump of 7.07 metres at England Athletics Track & Field Championships in Middlesbrough.
Based in Loughborough since last autumn, but now home for the summer, Regan won the gold medal in the high jump on his Island Games debut in Guernsey last year.
He followed that by competing in the high jump and long jump at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobago last August.
Isle of Man athletics guru David Griffiths added: ‘His selection really is brilliant news, not just for Regan himself but for Manx athletics generally.
‘He is already an inspiration to many of the younger athletes coming through the ranks, and all the more so when he is seen in a Great Britain vest next month.’