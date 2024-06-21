An Onchan man with a lifelong interest in motorsport has died at the age of 92.
Ken Blackburn was one of the subscribers when Manx Auto Sport Limited was first incorporated, indeed he was a signatory on the original memorandum and articles of association.
He was a competitor in the inaugural Manx Trophy Rally in 1963 in a Ford Cortina Super, navigated by Peter Penketh, and was a member of the Manx Auto Sport committee for a number of years in the same decade. During that time he played a full part in organising the club’s night navigational rallies, driving tests and autocross events.
Ken was chief marshal for the Trophy Rally from 1966 to 1973 inclusive. In 1974 he became one of clerk of the course Neil Hanson’s deputies, continuing with this role until 1979.
He drove various roads open cars for the rallies with Neil Dalrymple.
Ken was also chief marshal for the kart races between 1968 and 1974 (approximately), on road courses in the Victoria Road/Marathon Crescent/Glencrutchery Road area of Douglas, at Billown (in conjunction with the Southern 100), Ramsey and the Port Soderick hill climb.
An apprentice coach builder and bus driver for Douglas Corporation in his early years, Ken was a salesman at Ford dealers E. B. Christian & Co for much of his working life until retiring in 1997.
His motorsport interests also extended into two wheels. He owned classic cars and bikes, and was a long-time member of the Vintage Motor Cycle Club (Isle of Man division), helping organise the annual TT Rallies.
He is one of only a handful of individuals to have been appointed ‘Officiels d’Honneur’ in the RAC Motorsport Association when he ceased active involvement in recognition of his long service in the many disciplines. His sons, Martin and Gary, followed him into motorsport in organisational roles in Martin’s case as a solo trials competitor in the latter’s.