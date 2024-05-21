Peter Hickman was forced to pull out of the latest British Superbike round at Donington Park over the weekend because of injury.
Hickman’s FHO Racing team said the 13-time TT winner strained his hand in a near-crash during Friday’s practice for the third round of series.
A statement from the Lincolnshire-based outfit on the 37 year old’s withdrawal read: ‘The team have taken the decision to withdraw Peter Hickman from the remainder of the Donington Park weekend, following a near-crash in the FP2 session, which strained his hand; allowing time for Hicky to rest and recover before the team’s forthcoming TT commitments.’
Earlier this month Hickman suffered a heavy crash at Oulton Park during the second day of BSB testing at the Cheshire circuit.
The incident occurred at the end of the main straight, at the Old Hall Corner. He was taken to the circuit’s medical centre to be examined, but released later that day.
TT qualifying begins on Monday with roads closing at 10am.
Full preview of this year’s event in this week’s Manx Independent - on sale Thursday.