Ben and Tom Birchall, the sidecar racing duo known for their dominance at the TT, have been awarded the prestigious Royal Automobile Club’s Segrave Trophy.
The brothers, who have long been celebrated for their skill and courage in one of motorsport's most challenging disciplines, are the latest recipients of an accolade that recognizes ‘outstanding skill, courage, and initiative on land, water, and in the air – the spirit of adventure.’
The award is named after British pilot and pre-war racing driver Sir Henry Segrave, who was renowned for his relentless pursuit of speed and adventure.
The Segrave Trophy honours individuals who embody the same spirit of pushing boundaries and achieving excellence against all odds.
This year, the Birchall brothers were chosen for their exceptional contributions to sidecar racing, particularly their achievements at the Isle of Man TT.
RAC chairman Duncan Wiltshire praised the Birchalls for their unwavering commitment to the sport. He said: ‘Racing at the TT is always a perilous adventure, the Birchall brothers’ efforts perfectly mirror the adventurous spirit of Sir Henry Segrave.’
The award comes at a significant time for the 14-time TT winners.
After becoming the first sidecar crew in history last year to lap at more than 120mph, in December Tom Birchall announced his immediate retirement from racing, ending an era for the duo who have dominated the sidecar category with numerous TT victories and world championship titles.
While Tom has stepped back, his brother Ben continues to compete, making his mark at this summer’s TT with a new passenger, world championship rider Kevin Rousseau.
The duo secured second place in this year's Sidecar TT Race 2 after missing the first race as they recovered from a minor incident during qualifying. This recognition places the Birchalls among an illustrious group of motorsport legends who have previously won the Segrave Trophy, including Joey Dunlop, Mike Hailwood, Barry Sheene, John Surtees, John McGuinness and Geoff Duke.