Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s annual Hospice charity shoot was held at Meary Veg last weekend.
A full house of 84 competitors took part in near-ideal conditions, with the first squad out at 9am and the last at 3.40pm.
Individual high gun went to junior Joe Faragher with 48 ex 50, second on 46 was another junior Ollie Tobin on 46, with Richie Howland and Peter Kelly joint third on 45.
The top senior was Steven Craine with 43+7 ahead of Richard Kneen in second and third was Ben Stembridge. The top vet was Peter Kelly on 45, with John Moore second and David Morgan third.
In the women’s section Irene Stockil was first with 39, with Rachael Bowen-Matthews second followed by Jennie Robertson in third.
First junior was Faragher on 48, with Tobin second and Zac Bellhouse third.
The leading non-member was Richie Howland on 45, with David Clegg second followed by Glyn Hooson-Owen.
The last category was the handicap section with M. Keig winning with 48.3, while second was J. Pleger with D. Groom third with 47.2.
In the handicap team section, the bronze went to the Team Bevan with 181 points, in silver was Team Hospice Nurses with 182.3, but clinching gold and the Voirrey Kelly Cup were Team JDW with 182.5.
The final section was the team high gun section which had a three-way tie for the medals, so countback was required to decide them.
In bronze were Team Brian Faragher with a score of 158+22, while in silver were Team Roman Sammer on 158+23 but taking the gold medal and the Mike and Margaret Cross High Gun Cup were Team Ossie McLaren with 158+30.
The medals were presented by the club patron David Morgan. Thanks go to all who took part and helped in making it a very successful day, and to sponsors Eley Hawk, Laporte Clays, NFU, Harrison and Garrett, and Agrimark.
PETER KELLY