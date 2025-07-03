Marty Kneen was consistency personified as he won round three of Ayre Clay Target Club’s summer sportrap league on Sunday.
Two rounds of 22 ensured he was in the ascendancy, pushing B class marksman Liam Kirkpatrick – who delivered another fine performance – and Neil Parsons into second and third.
It was tight immediately behind, with Alan Kinrade and Jake Keeling tying for third in A class, just ahead of Alan Wade who completed the top six.
An opening 22 saw Lewis Brew joint first overall after the initial 25 targets and he proved a runaway winner in C class, finishing on 36 and topping the standings from Max Kinrade and Peter Chadney.
Tony Tongue, Corina Moffatt and Jamie Hancox completed the B class podium.
At the same time, the ‘Three Amigos’ were out in force competing in rounds three and four of the summer Olympic skeet league.
There was little to separate Giulio Fabrizio, Jeff Corkill and Ted Davis before the latter pulled clear with a fine 23/25, with Fabrizio and Corkill level pegging for second.
Into the afternoon the fourth round was more closely-contested, with Davis pipping Corkill by one shot ahead of Jack Kneen - who produced an encouraging display after hot-footing it over from the sportrap contest - and Fabrizio.
Sportrap: Class A 1, Marty Kneen 44; 2, Neil Parsons 41; 3=, Alan Kinrade and Jake Keeling 40. Class B 1, Liam Kirkpatrick 42; 2=, Tony Tongue and Corina Moffatt 33; 3, Jamie Hancox 32. Class C 1, Lewis Brew 36; 2, Max Kinrade 30; 3, Peter Chadney 27.
Olympic skeet round three: 1, Ted Davis 42; 2=, Giulio Fabrizio and Jeff Corkill 32.
Round four: 1, Ted Davis 36; 2, Jeff Corkill 35; 3, Jack Kneen 32.
This Sunday is the fourth round of the DTL summer league, alongside the Olympic Skeet Manx Championship. Sign-on for both closes at 10am.
The first 50 for the skeet also forms the fifth round of the club’s Olympic skeet league.
JAMES DAVIS
