Manx brothers Ryan and Jamie Cringle will again ride for the Parker Transport team in this year’s two Supersport TTs.
They will be joined by a third rider in the Northern Ireland-based team, as it was announced earlier this week that Andrea Majola of Italy is also to be included in the line-up.
All three will campaign Yamaha YZF-R6 machinery in the two four-lap races.
The Cringles first linked up with the Ballycastle-based outfit at the event last year, although they ultimately only got chance to ride race one as delays to the programme meant the Parker Transport team had to return by ferry to Belfast on the only spaces available in the latter part of the fortnight.
‘It was a shame to miss out on the second Supersport race, but it was no one’s fault so Jamie and I are both looking forward to hopefully getting two in this year on the R6,’ said Ryan recently.
In his second year of competition round the Mountain Course, he lapped at 123.445mph on the 600 to help him claim a fine 17th place at the finish, so he should be among the seeded riders this time.
Younger sibling Jamie finished 29th, also gaining a bronze replica, as he too set a new personal best Supersport lap with an average speed of 120.979mph.
Similar to the Cringles, 2024 Junior Manx Grand Prix winner Majola will also be contesting the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races, although he will be on a Yamaha YZF-R1 (not Hondas as in Ryan and Jamie’s cases).
It will be the 34-year-old Italian’s first taste of TT action, having ridden at the Manx Grand Prix since 2019.
Focusing on the Junior class, he secured a superb fourth place in his debut year on the Paton twin, a result he replicated three years later after the enforced break because of the Covid pandemic.
A close second behind Victor Lopez in 2023, he finally took the top spot last year with a personal best lap on the Junior machine of 116.324mph.
A move to the 1000cc and 600cc races should see Majola comfortably improve on that and become the latest Italian rider to make his mark at the TT.
Speaking about their 2025 plans, team owner Gerry Parker commented: ‘We were really impressed with Jamie and Ryan’s performances at last year’s TT, setting their personal best Supersport lap times. They are very capable riders, so we’re delighted to have them on board again.
‘They have an abundance of skill and are great people to work with too so we’ll hopefully help them move further up the leaderboard in 2025.
‘Ryan really impressed us last year bringing home a top-seven position in our first TT, while Jamie will get lots more track time and experience this year as he will make his debut at the North West 200 and, all being well, a few short circuit meetings throughout the year.’
‘With regards to Andrea, I watched the Manx Grand Prix as a spectator last year and watched him ride really well, even with the weather against him.
‘He went on to win and pull away from the rest of the field and I think he is perfect for our team. We are building him a new R1 Yamaha for the 1000cc races.’