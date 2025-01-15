Davey Todd will ride with his former Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Racing team in the Supersport and Supertwin classes of this summer’s TT.
Todd will ride the latest spec Honda CBR600RR in the two four-lap Monster Energy Supersport race and will also campaign a Paton in the three-lap Metzeler and Entire Cover insurance Supertwin races in what will be the Padgett’s’ team first foray into the Supertwin class.
Todd, who will line up for the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team in the 1000cc races at this year’s TT, enjoyed great success with Clive Padgett’s team between 2019 and 2023, starting with a brace of top-10 finishes in the 2019 Supersport races.
The 29 year old competed solely for the team in 2022 and 2023, where he took his maiden rostrum in the former year when he placed third in the Superstock race, and fourth in the second Supersport and Senior races.
Todd achieved his best results in the Supersport and Supertwin classes last year, riding the distinctive Ducati Pingale V2 in the former class.
The Yorkshireman finished second and third as well as posting a new personal best Supersport lap of 128.785mph and a brace of sixths in the two Supertwin races where he lapped at 119.359mph on the Dafabet Kawasaki.
With two wins and six podiums around the Mountain Course now to his name, Todd is reuniting with the Milenco by Padgett’s team a move which is sure to put him among the favourites for the Supersport and Supertwin races with both rider and team determined to claim more silverware.
Talking about the move Todd said: ‘I’m super excited to be joining forces with the Padgett’s team again, back with the team I know and love from the last few years when we did some great things together.
‘Joining back with them for the Supersport and Supertwin races at the TT is something I’m really, really looking forward to.
‘I know that the CBR has improved a little bit more since I last rode it and that the team have improved the bike further themselves so I’m really excited to getting back out on it whilst the Paton has proven to be the bike to be on recently in the Supertwin class.
‘I’m equally excited to be working with some of the team that I would call family from our previous relationship so, I’m really excited to be back with Padgett’s and hopefully we can do some good things together.’
