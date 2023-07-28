Davey Todd has parted company Clive Padgett’s team in what both sides say is an amicable agreement.
The Saltburn man rode his final race for the team at Armoy on Saturday, finishing seventh in increasingly wet conditions in the Race of Legends, which he had won 12 months earlier.
‘For now anyway, we’re going our own separate ways. I’ve had a fantastic time with the team and loved every second of it, achieved a lot together, becoming British Superstock 1,000cc champion last year in BSB and having a lot of amazing results along the way,’ said Todd in an interview with Kyle White of Belfast Newsletter.
‘I had great times and great laughs with all the boys, all the team – they’re like a family to me. They’re an awesome group of guys but we just feel like now’s the time to go our separate ways,’ added Todd, who earned his first TT podium in the Superstock class in 2022, taking third behind Peter Hickman and his Padgett’s team-mate Conor Cummins.
“We still have a great relationship and I don’t want it coming across like anyone thinks we’ve fallen out or anything like that – myself and Clive are still going to be the best of friends, definitely.
‘It’s just been a really challenging year for us and really difficult for a team like the Milenco by Padgett’s guys to compete in the British Superbike Championship, and it’s been tough on everybody to step up to that Superbike class with a small team budget.
‘We both just don’t feel it’s doing us justice to be running around at the back of the grid.’
Todd has been linked to several teams, not least Hector Neill’s TAS Racing BMW set-up which is set to return to the British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park at the end of August.
His news follows a similar story last week that fellow Yorkshireman Dean Harrison is to leave the DAO Racing team at the end of the current season.
Harrison also rode at Armoy over the weekend, but Jamie Coward was forced to pull out of the meeting after fracturing a pelvis in a collision with a car when cycling in the Kendal area last week.