This year’s Isle of Man TT launch will have a different feel to it organisers have revealed, with it being incorporated into a live version of the event’s official podcast.
For the last few years, fans have been invited to watch riders being interviewed on stage at the Mountain View Innovation Centre near Ramsey.
Prior to that, the event was traditionally held in the Villa Marina Royal Hall.
In April, however, it will take place in the Gaiety Theatre with organisers, the Department for Enterprise’s motorsport team, saying they are ‘moving away from the “forward-looking” launch show format’.
A spokesperson talking about the new-look event on Sunday, April 27 said: ‘In recent years, the TT news cycle has become a year-round conversation, with fans engaging in new ways beyond the traditional launch event.
‘To reflect this shift, the TT is adapting its approach.
‘The ‘TT Podcast - Live’ will still deliver fans with the same level of accessibility as experienced at previous events with signing sessions scheduled to take place after the event.’
The event will spotlight the 2024 TT champions in what organisers say will offer fans an ‘intimate look at their triumphs, challenges and defining moments’.
Manx sidecar sensations Ryan and Callum Crowe will also take to the stage, sharing the incredible journey to their first TT victory.
The evening will be hosted by TT winner and fan favourite Lee Johnston, who is not competing at this year’s event, alongside the podcast’s usual presenter Chris Pritchard.
Tickets for ‘The TT Podcast - Live: Winning Lines’ go on sale Tuesday, March 4 at villagaiety.com.
For those unable to attend the Gaiety, a recording will be available on the event’s TT+ platform in the days following, as well as on all major podcast hosts.
TT organisers have also revealed that there will be changes to the podcast’s format going forward including more live episodes like the one taking place in April.
A spokesperson said: ‘The TT Podcast is evolving to take our storytelling to the next level, uncovering even more of the event’s biggest moments and untold stories.
‘As the podcast shifts from the regular episodic format known in recent years, the new deep-dive editions will uncover the unseen moments of grit, sacrifice, and triumph that define the TT.
‘Live editions of the podcast events will also become a feature of race week, giving fans more opportunities to connect with the riders and the stories that make the TT so extraordinary.
‘For those who’ve made The TT Podcast part of their race-week ritual, the daily episodes will continue to deliver all the latest from the paddock - race updates, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and expert analysis.’