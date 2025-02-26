Fourteen-time TT winner Peter Hickman is aiming for further success on the Mountain Course this year with the new 8TEN Racing team he will also co-own and manage with Davey Todd.
The new set-up, named after the pair’s TT numbers, is backed by BMW’s official Motorrad motorsport division.
Talking about the move Hickman said: ‘The opportunity provided by BMW Motorrad UK to co-own and run 8TEN Racing alongside Davey is an exciting concept, and having run my own team [PHR Performance] across other classes, the insight and experience I have gained over the last few years should put us in good stead to be competitive.
‘We know the M 1000 RR very well which will allow some continuity, we’ll be looking to continue our success on the roads, and relish the challenge of being competitive in the British Superbike Championship.’
Peter will be working with crew chief Darren Jones, who have been working together since 2009.
Darren has held the role of crew chief and team manager throughout all Peter’s previous TT achievements, and has extensive knowledge of the bike.
After sharing multiple successes together in 2024, Davey will be working with crew chief Stewart Johnstone once again in 2025, after Stuart helped Davey achieve the National Superstock Championship title as well as multiple victories at the TT.
Todd, who claimed his maiden Senior win last year, added: ‘I’m really looking forward to this new chapter of my career, riding and co-owning 8TEN Racing.
‘This structure will be a new dynamic to learn, but I’ve seen it work across other motorcycle championships like Supercross.
‘I’m excited to be more involved in the dealings of the team, as well as build on the success I had with BMW last year which ended with a National title and TT victories.’
BMW Motorrad’s head of marketing and PR Scott Grimsdall said: ‘It’s great to grasp this opportunity and expand the number of riders and teams competing on BMW machinery for the 2025 season.
‘Peter and Davey have such enthusiasm for this new project, and will receive continued support from BMW Motorrad Motorsport as the team looks to establish themselves in the British Superbike paddock, as well as look to continue their respective achievements on the roads.
‘Following the National Superstock win for Davey last year, unrivalled TT victories in the Superstock, Superbike and Senior categories, and a new M 1000 RR for 2025, there is real optimism among us that 8TEN Racing can deliver further success for the brand.’
8TEN Racing is set to debut at the first Bennetts British Superbike official tests in April, ahead of the opening round of the championship at Oulton Park taking place on May 3-5.
In addition to the BSB rounds, the team will also contest May’s North West 200 and the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races at the TT.
- Hickman is currently in Texas training at former Superbike World Champion Colin Edwards’s ranch.