Professional boxer Mathew Rennie will return to the ring next month in Liverpool.
The former Manx ABC man will be fighting in the Box Nation ‘Lights Out’ promotion at the city’s Olympia venue on Friday, July 11.
It will be a home coming of sorts for the the 26 year old from Douglas, having fought seven of his 16 professional fights at the venue.
In December, Rennie lost out on points to Sean Noakes in the pair’s English welterweight title fight at Wembley. That was the Manxman’s first lost since turning pro in 2018.
Speaking after March’s fight, Rennie said: ‘This was the start of the rebuilding process and trying to get back to another title shot.
‘I want title fights and I’m hopefully in the right place to get them.’
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.