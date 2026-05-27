Michael Dunlop was in scintillating form as the TT qualified on a Wednesday afternoon for the first time.
The 33-time winner was up to speed from the off on the second day of timed sessions in the new-look qualifying week.
He went out initially on the MD Racing Paton, which he will be campaigning in the newly-branded Sportbike class.
Dunlop, who has won the last four Supertwin races, stopped the clock at 18min 19.313sec (123.557mph) from a standing start with conditions near-perfect around the Mountain Course aside from a strengthening wind.
The 37-year-old then hopped on his Supersport machine - the Ducati V2 - producing a new qualifying lap record of the class of 17m 38.552s (128.315mph).
Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison were only a few seconds down on Dunlop at the top of the Supersport timing charts, while Mike Browne and Paul Jordan continued their good form from the previous night to slot into second and third in the Sportbike class’s top three.
Jurby brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe continue to be the outfit to beat in the sidecars, going slightly quicker than Tuesday evening with an average speed of 118.468mph on their LCR Honda.
Fourteen-time winner Ben Birchall and new passenger Mark Wilkes continue to build their pace and were quicker than the previous night with a lap of 116.753mph. Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley were third quickest with a lap of 115.399mph.
In the afternoon’s big bike session, Dean Harrison posted a lap of 133.362mph (16m 58.490s) on his Honda Racing Superstock machine.
Dunlop was second Stocker on the MD Racing BMW (17:09.371), while Nathan Harrison was third (17:22.283). Hickman was the fastest Superbike (17:14.264).
Qualifying was set to continue on Wednesday evening as the Independent went to print.
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