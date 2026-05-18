David Knight recorded a unique performance in the Ramsey MCC timecard enduro when recording the first win by the rider of a Ducati in any round of the Isle of Man Centre ACU Championship - off-road or on Tarmac.
Riding a 450cc Desmo motocrosser, he was unrivalled on all seven timed tests in Tholt-y-Will and neighbouring Ballaugh plantations.
The only rider that got close to the soon-to-be 48-year-old former world champion was Junior World Enduro Championship rookie Jack Keenan. The 19-year-old Fast Eddy Triumph rider was only three seconds adrift last time through Tholt-y-Will.
The overall victory margin for Knight was 1m 39s, with defending IoM champion Craig Norrey a further 1m 50s adrift in third. David flew to Spain the next day for the launch of Ducati’s new 890cc Desert X V2 in Almería.
After three different winners in as many rounds, the Centre championship is jointly led by Ashley Kelly and Jordan Corkill, each on 38 points.
Stan Cubbon extended his unbeaten run in the clubman series to three with another success on his two-stroke Beta 200, more than three minutes clear of Craig Wyers.
Tim Dedman was the lone over-50 veteran and Philip Gunnell had more than one clear minute in hand on former Senior MGP winner Si Fulton in the sportsman class.
RESULTS
Expert (seven tests): 1, David Knight total time 44min 19sec; 2, Jack Keenan 45.58; 3, Craig Norrey 47.48; 4, Jordan Corkill 49.36; 5, Ashley Kelly 52.14; 6, Orry Millward 56.56. Clubman (six): 1, Stan Cubbon 45.09; 2, Craig Wyers 48.14; 3, Alex Bottomley 48.46; 4, Harry Kampz 49.3; 5, Kieran Ackers 50.45; 6, Phil Teare 55.32; 7, Carl Wynne-Smythe 56.17; 8, Ryan McDermott 1:00.09. Veteran over-50: Tim Dedman 49.47. Sportsman (four): 1, Phillip Gunnell 36.06; 2, Si Fulton 37.09; 3, Sam Wheeler 37.16; 4, Dave Watling 37.59; 5, Andrew Livesey 39.34; 6, Richard Lowes 47.55; 7, Shantelle Thorpe 1:01.18.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.