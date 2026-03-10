The new-look Auto-Cycle Union Stars Night took place in Skillan Naylor’s car showroom at Ballafletcher last Friday.

The event, which raised money for the ACU Benevolent Fund, attracted a good number of motorcyclists of all ages, from five to 80 plus.

It was organised by Linda Alton-Heath and Jason Walker of Andreas Racing Association with assistance from ACU welfare officer Brenda Crellin and John Watterson, who hosted the evening alongside Chris Kinley. The evening was sponsored by Glover Law and Vintage MCC.

Youth motocross was included for the first time, sponsored by Andreas RA.

Auto 50cc: Blayze Turner won from Stanley Cain and Seb Harvard-Inman; 65cc (top three): Maverick Meechan, Elijah Corrin and Thomas Clague; 85cc Small-wheel: Jason Keig, Fred Carter and Stan Dentith; Big-wheel 85cc: Marley Meechan, Riley Faragher and Jake Kelly; 125/250F class: Louis Piggin, Jacob Wilson and Olly Runge.

Motorcycling
The 125cc youth motocross top three (l-r) runner-up Jacob Wilson, winner Louis Piggin and third-placed Olly Runge (Hannah McHugh/HM Photography) (Hannah McHugh/HM Photography)

The evergreen Juan Knight stepped up to receive his 12th solo trials title in 33 years, his 18th in total as he has also won five enduro championships and a single motocross award in 1997. Chris Madigan was runner-up and Aaron Molyneux third.

Nigel Sharp, Summer Peters and Tom Knight completed the clubman class podium.

Motorcycling
Clubman trials class winner Nigel Sharp, flanked by runner-up Summer Peters and third-placed Tom Knight (Hannah McHugh/HM Photography) (Hannah McHugh   HM Photography)

Craig Norrey retained the expert enduro title from Max Ingham, with Jordan Corkill third. Danny Lane, Callum Christian and Harry Kampz were the top three clubmen.

Motorcycling
There was a unique double in the ACU Centre motocross championship last year where Liam Smith won the expert class for the first time and his grandfather Adrian Smith won the non-expert series (Hannah McHugh/HM Photography) (Hannah McHugh   HM Photography)

Motocross Centre champion Liam Smith was joined on the top step by his grandfather, Adrian Smith, who uniquely won the clubman/non-expert class the same year.

Solo road race champion Jamie Cringle was attending a wedding in South Africa, but he had a novel stand-in thanks to a comical appearance from a ‘Stig-like’ character.

Motorcycling
Jurby brothers Ryan (centre) and Callum Crowe (right) rounded off a superb 2025 by adding the Andreas Racing Association club and ACU Centre championship titles to the Southern 100 and Sidecar TT doubles. Also pictured is Stu Bainborough, who was runner-up in the domestic series (Hannah McHugh/HM Photography) (Hannah McHugh /HM Photography)

Ryan and Callum Crowe had an exceptional year on-island, winning two TTs, the Southern 100 and ARA championships.

Solo clubman/novice champion was Liam Wood, from Sean Crone and Alex Galloway.