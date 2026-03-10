The new-look Auto-Cycle Union Stars Night took place in Skillan Naylor’s car showroom at Ballafletcher last Friday.
The event, which raised money for the ACU Benevolent Fund, attracted a good number of motorcyclists of all ages, from five to 80 plus.
It was organised by Linda Alton-Heath and Jason Walker of Andreas Racing Association with assistance from ACU welfare officer Brenda Crellin and John Watterson, who hosted the evening alongside Chris Kinley. The evening was sponsored by Glover Law and Vintage MCC.
Youth motocross was included for the first time, sponsored by Andreas RA.
Auto 50cc: Blayze Turner won from Stanley Cain and Seb Harvard-Inman; 65cc (top three): Maverick Meechan, Elijah Corrin and Thomas Clague; 85cc Small-wheel: Jason Keig, Fred Carter and Stan Dentith; Big-wheel 85cc: Marley Meechan, Riley Faragher and Jake Kelly; 125/250F class: Louis Piggin, Jacob Wilson and Olly Runge.
The evergreen Juan Knight stepped up to receive his 12th solo trials title in 33 years, his 18th in total as he has also won five enduro championships and a single motocross award in 1997. Chris Madigan was runner-up and Aaron Molyneux third.
Nigel Sharp, Summer Peters and Tom Knight completed the clubman class podium.
Craig Norrey retained the expert enduro title from Max Ingham, with Jordan Corkill third. Danny Lane, Callum Christian and Harry Kampz were the top three clubmen.
Motocross Centre champion Liam Smith was joined on the top step by his grandfather, Adrian Smith, who uniquely won the clubman/non-expert class the same year.
Solo road race champion Jamie Cringle was attending a wedding in South Africa, but he had a novel stand-in thanks to a comical appearance from a ‘Stig-like’ character.
Ryan and Callum Crowe had an exceptional year on-island, winning two TTs, the Southern 100 and ARA championships.
Solo clubman/novice champion was Liam Wood, from Sean Crone and Alex Galloway.
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