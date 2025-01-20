Isle of Man TT regular James Hillier has completed one of world motorsport’s most gruelling events for a second time.
The 39 year old finished his second Dakar Rally on Friday after almost 8,000km and two weeks traversing the dunes of Saudi Arabia.
Hillier, who completed the event with the WTF Racing team he rides for at the TT, finished 77th place in the Rally 2 class on the team’s Kove 450 after more than 166 hours in the saddle.
The Hampshire man, who has 14 TT podiums to his name, also completed the event in 2023, but this time had to contend with a broken nose on the first stage, the flu and electrical problems with his bike.
Posting on social media after the event’s final stage in Shubaytah, Hillier said: ‘A massive thank you to everyone who played a part of the giant jigsaw puzzle to make this project happen.
‘It’s certainly had its ups and downs with a tough start being ill and then injury but I’d be lying if said I wanted it easy.
‘But there is no easy way here and that’s what I like about it.
‘To me this race is about getting to that finish line and conquer whatever the desert hits you with, alongside like minded others chasing that same goal.
‘The TT is a totally different race for me with a desire and drive to try and win, but Dakar is about the adventure and total unknown of just what’s over that next sand dune.
‘Big sleep required tonight. Thanks again - goodnight.’