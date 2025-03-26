Isle of Man TT veteran David Madsen-Mygdal is recovering after suffering a stroke.
The Douglas resident, from Oxfordshire, made his Mountain Course debut in the 1981 Manx Grand Prix before making his TT bow four years later.
Since then, he has racked up a record number of TT finishes: last year reached a staggering 130 finishes when he enjoyed two outings in the Supertwin class.
Unfortunately, the veteran fell ill recently when he suffered a stroke, as he explained in a video on his Mygdal Racing page on Facebook earlier this week.
The former TT Riders Association president said: ‘I had a stroke seven weeks ago and I’ve been home two weeks now.
‘It’s been fairly hard to come to terms with what’s happened – I thought I was fairly fit, but obviously I wasn’t. I was only skiing a fortnight beforehand but obviously I was doing everything that I shouldn’t have done.’
Thankfully, Madsen-Mygdal is seemingly on the road to recovery, although he won’t be back on a bike anytime soon as his ACU license has been revoked for a year while he gets better. But on Sunday he was an interested spectator at a scramble event at Bride when supporting his grandson Conor.
‘When I first went into hospital, I couldn’t move my arm or speak, but I can’t fault the service we have over here - the doctors and the staff, I couldn’t fault them.
‘Within three days I could start to talk again and now I can walk perfectly ok, while my arm is working but it’s weak. With exercise though, it should come back.’