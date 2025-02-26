Michael Dunlop has entered next weekend’s 83rd Daytona 200 race.
The Isle of Man TT’s most successful rider is set to return to the legendary 200-mile American event for a second time next week.
The Northern Irish man is entered on a Milwaukee/MD Racing Ducati Panigale V2, similar to the one he was pictured testing in Spain last month.
In 2021, Dunlop finished 11th on his debut at the renowned banked-oval raceway in Florida, when he rode a Kawasaki 636 in the event’s main Supersport class.
The 14-time TT winner will ride alongside regular North West 200 competitor Richard Cooper in PHR colours aboard Triumph Street Triple 765 machinery.
Hickman and Cooper rode at Daytona last season qualifying sixth and seventh, but both were forced to retire.
Fellow TT regular Sam West will also be taking part in next weekend’s event riding a Kawasaki ZX-R6 for Hot Sauce Racing.
Americans Chris Sabrosa and Pete Murray, who have both competed on the Mountain Course in the past, are also among the entry as is former World Supersport and TT rider Danny Webb who will be making his debut at the event aboard a Suzuki GSX-R750.
This year's meeting begins on Thursday, March 6 with the race itself two days later on Saturday, March 8.
Streaming platform MotoAmerica Live+ will be showing the event, but at a cost.