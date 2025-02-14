TT ace Peter Hickman will once again compete in the famous Daytona 200 race in America next month.
The 14-time TT winner will ride alongside regular North West 200 competitor Richard Cooper in the annual race in Florida.
The pair will be aboard Triumph Street Triple 765 machinery in the colours of Hickman’s own PHR Performance team.
Hickman and Cooper rode at Daytona last year when they qualified sixth and seventh, evening leading the race at one point.
But misfortune struck the team when Cooper crashed out, so Hicky is hoping they fair better this time around.
According to Crash.net, he commented: ‘[I’m] really excited to have backing from Triumph again for the Daytona 200 as the Triumph supported entrants. It’s great to have these strong links for PHR Performance.
‘We had a really good year last year qualifying sixth and seventh. Daytona is a really unique place to ride and set the bikes up for and in our first year we had a pretty good year.
‘It’s obviously a shame the race didn’t go to plan but we’re looking forward to getting back there and making amends.
‘It’s great having Richard Cooper on the team again, he’s super experienced and a really nice guy who fits in so well with the PHR Performance team.
‘The Street Triple 765 is working really well. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to develop the new parts with the next generation rules, working closely with Triumph.
‘We’re supporting a couple of other teams as well including TOBC who won the Daytona 200 with our PHR Performance built engines in 2022.
‘I’m really excited about this race and I cannot wait to get back and have a good go.’
- The 2025 edition of Daytona 200 takes place between March 6-8.