John McGuinness MBE will swap two wheels for six when he makes a guest appearance at the British Truck Racing Championship this weekend.
The 23-time TT winner will be taking part as the series reaches its midpoint with a round at Donington Park.
McGuinness made his debut at the event last year and said of his experience: ‘It’s certainly very different to racing a motorbike but I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.’
The Morecambe man will be competing in one of the championship’s support events, the International Truck Prix, swapping his factory Honda for a Scania as the event celebrates 40 years since the first truck race took place in the UK.
The 52 year old is set to contest four races across the weekend, two on Saturday at 2pm and 6.45pm and again on Sunday at 11.40am and 6.40pm.
All the races will be streamed for free via the official British Truck Racing Championship YouTube channel.