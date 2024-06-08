Davey Todd claimed his second TT crown with victory in a dramatic Senior TT on Saturday evening.
The 28 year old ultimately completed a big bike double - having won Sunday’s Superbike race - at a canter, bringing home the Milwaukee BMW 39 seconds ahead of runner-up Josh Brookes.
Michael Dunlop’s hopes of winning three TTs in a day were dashed when he pulled in the Hawk Racing Honda on the Mountain during the first lap of the shortened and delayed race.
Peter Hickman was the early leader and looked to be stretching the legs of the FHO Racing BMW as he went inside outright lap record pace during the second circuit of four, but he slipped off at Ginger Hall in Sulby ending his race prematurely.
Todd took to the head of the corrected timing charts and controlled the remainder of the race, comfortably winning his second TT from Australian Brookes.
Hickman’s team-mate Brookes recorded a new personal best lap time of 134.06 mph as he finished 26 seconds ahead of Dean Harrison who picked up another podium in midst of a very successful first TT with the Honda factory team.
A delighted Todd said in the winner’s enclosure: ‘I can’t thank the team enough - the bike has been fantastic and has not missed a beat. It’s an absolute flying machine.
‘I think I owe all the boys a couple beers tonight!’
Brookes was also delighted with second, he said: ‘I knew this class was my best chance of getting a result so I was itching to get back out after the Superbike race.
‘I didn’t expect to be on the podium because of the class of the other guys involved so to finish second is like a win to me.’
Behind the top three, experienced campaigners James Hillier and John McGuinness were fourth and fifth respectively.
Mike Browne rounded out the top six on the Aprilia 50.420 seconds ahead of Onchan’s Nathan Harrison, his best TT finish.
Shaun Anderson was eighth despite being hit with a 30-second pit lane speeding penalty.
Michael Rutter and Paul Jordan rounded out the top 10.
Michael Evans led home a gaggle of Manx riders in 16th ahead of brothers Ryan and Jamie Cringle in 17th and 18th. David Rigby was 36 of the 39 finishers in the final race of this year’s festival.