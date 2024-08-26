The Isle of Man national women’s football team won the inaugural Cherry Godfrey Cup on Saturday, beating hosts Jersey 4-3 on penalties after a goalless final.
Four teams entered the competition: Isle of Man, Isle of Wight, Jersey and Guernsey. The format was two semi-finals, with the winners contesting the final and the losers the third/fourth place play-off.
All matches were played at Springfield Stadium in Jersey’s capital, St Helier.
Isle of Man 5, Isle of Wight 2
The Manx started their campaign on Friday evening under glorious sunshine.
The speakers played ‘Beautiful Day’ by U2 prior to the match, but more aptly should have played ‘Teenage Kicks’ by the Undertones with three teenagers having a say in all five goals for the Isle of Man.
It was the Isle of Wight who struck first on seven minutes following a corner. Laura Huish’s powerful header was superbly saved by goalkeeper Kayleigh Greggor but the referee, after consulting his assistant, awarded the goal claiming it had crossed the line.
The Isle of Man levelled matters on 14 minutes following some good work from Rebecca Cole on the right who crossed into the box for Milly Dawson who lifted her effort over the goalkeeper and into the net.
On 34 minutes, the IoM took the lead for the first time. Emily Rawlins capitalised on a clearance from a short goal-kick, danced her way past the English defence and her squared pass ball deflected off IoW goalkeeper Kira Smith into her own net.
Six minutes after the break, the English side equalised after being awarded a free-kick on the left and Emma Webb directed her header inside the left post.
In a battling display, the IoM looked more settled in the second half and three quickfire goals in the closing stages secured the victory.
On 76 minutes, the IoW looked to play the ball out from the back but Dawson pounced on a goal-kick and dinked the ball into the net.
Five minutes later, they extended their lead further when Erin Sells reacted to a short goal-kick and stroked home.
Three minutes later, Dawson intercepted a kick from the English goalkeeper and chipped the ball into the goal to become the youngest female Isle of Man player to score a competitive hat-trick.
The match also saw Eve McGeown make her debut in the closing stages.
IoM 0, Jersey 0 (IoM won 4-3 on pens)
In a match of very few clear-cut chances in the first half, the IoM had the best two opportunities.
First, Rebecca Cole was free on the edge of the area but curled her effort wide, then Dawson beat the offside trap but her effort struck the post.
In the second half, the IoM dominated proceedings with a high press and the hosts, for large spells, couldn’t get out of their own half.
The Manx had chances to take the lead, the best following a good move which saw Sells’ strike being superbly saved.
With the scores still goal-less after full-time, it went to penalties. Goalkeeper Greggor saved Leah Morris’s spot-kick, before Lisa Costain was successful from her attempt.
Ella Docherty and Rawlins also netted, while Emily Le Page’s effort went over the target before Sells struck the crossbar.
Holly Muirhead, Cole, Sofia Rodriques all netted to making it 3-3, so it was left to Dawson to take the last of the regulation spot-kicks, making no mistake by driving it into the bottom left to spark jubilant scenes amongst the Manx players.
There were a number of individual awards which saw Dawson being presented with the golden boot and Greggor with the golden glove.
Third-placed Isle of Wight and runners-up Jersey collected their medals before the Isle of Man received their medals and captain Becky Corkish collected the trophy for the first time before sparkling wine was sprayed when the cup was held aloft.
Other results:
Semi-final - Jersey 3, Guernsey 1
Third/fourth place play-off - Isle of Wight 6, Guernsey 2.
PAUL HATTON