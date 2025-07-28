The Isle of Man’s men’s and women’s basketball squads showcased their skills at the Swish Basketball Inter-Island Games on Ynys Mon last week, the latter returning with a gold medal.
Facing competition from Jersey, Guernsey, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, and hosts Ynys Mon, the Manx athletes competed in a five-day tournament organised by Sion Parry (founder of Swish Basketball), alongside the Ynys Mon Celts and Basketball Wales.
The event was created as a parallel competition to the Orkney Island Games, where basketball wasn’t featured.
The highlight of the tournament was the women’s team’s undefeated run, culminating in a well-earned gold medal.
Standout performances came from key players Gemma Kirkham, Zoe Kirkham, and Becky Dunne, all of whom picked up Most Valuable Player awards during the tournament.
The most intense match came against hosts Ynys Mon, who had the advantage of a passionate home crowd.
Despite the pressure, the spirit of the games shone through as Faroe players, who had befriended the Manx at the opening ceremony, stood on the sidelines cheering with chants like ‘The Laxey Wheel Keeps Turning’ and ‘When the Manx Come Marching In’.
Starting five Danielle Murphy, Rhi Evans, Becky Dunne, Zoe Kirkham, and Gemma Kirkham opened strong with dynamic drive-and-dish plays, drawing fouls and seeing Gemma hit 80% from the free-throw line.
With defensive support from Oksana Fedorovych, the Manx extended their lead early, but Ynys Mon closed the gap to 18-15 by the end of the first quarter, thanks to sharp plays by Sara Jorgensen and Joanna Thomas.
The second quarter was evenly matched. Ynys Mon tightened their defence while the Manx applied pressure to disrupt the home side’s offence.
The Welsh crowd roared as Chantal Sala sank four free throws and a late three-pointer. Manx rookie Mairi Harrison responded with a clean three for the Isle of Man, while Murphy controlled the mid-range, and Daniela Kravela caused turnovers on defence. The quarter ended 14-14, leaving the Manx ahead 32-29 at the half.
In the second half, the Manx relied on their proven formula - aggressive drives, solid cuts, layups, and put-backs.
Ynys Mon, struggling inside, shifted to outside shooting. The tactic brought success, with Beth Jones forcing the Manx defence to stretch and creating inside opportunities for Domagala and Jorgensen.
As Ynys Mon closed in, the Manx rediscovered their defensive rhythm. Dunne, Murphy, and Evans intercepted several key passes, sparking fast-break points that sealed the 55-47 win.
The victory positioned the Isle of Man for gold, which they confirmed with a dominant 71-19 win over Faroe the following day, finishing the tournament undefeated.
This triumph also marks the high point of a 16-year journey under head coach Peter Dunne, who has developed young players since the 2009 Aland Games into the seasoned athletes seen today. The team now takes a short break before beginning preparations for the Island Games in the Faroe Islands in 2027, where they’ll aim to defend their title.
The squad extended heartfelt thanks to the Steam Packet Company, whose Manx Community Assistance Fund played a crucial role in funding travel. Their continued support has helped the team gain vital off-island experience, develop skills, and compete against strong opposition.
- A full report on the men’s team performance at Ynys Mon 2025 will appear in the next edition of the Isle of Man Examiner.
MARTIN DUNNE
