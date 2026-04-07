The Isle of Man is sending a team of three to the European Team Division Three Squash Championships in Luxembourg next week.
Clare Townsend and Hannah Dixon, who both represented the island at last summer’s Island Games in Orkney, are joined in the line-up by Dasa Brynjolffssen.
The trio kick off their campaign at the CK Sportcenter Kockelscheuer against Gibraltar on Wednesday, April 15 before facing the hosts on Thursday afternoon.
Later that day the Manx take on Malta before a morning match against Austria on Friday, April 17.
Croatia are the opponents later that evening before the islanders round out their championships with a match against Greece on the morning of April 18.
The trip has been made possible thanks to sponsorship from DBD International, Kissack Care Ltd and the Capital International Group and a JustGiving page that has raised more than £700 towards the trio’s costs.
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