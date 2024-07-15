Former St George’s and Union Mills defender Adam Long bagged a rare goal as his AFC Fylde side beat Blackpool 3-1 in a pre-season friendly.
The 23 year old from Douglas grabbed the National League outfit’s second as they came from behind to beat their local rivals at Mill Farm on Friday evening.
The former Ballakermeen student slid the ball home at the back post after the League One Tangerines only half-cleared a corner.
Long played 75 minutes of The Coasters’ first home pre-season game of the summer. Fylde host Long’s former side Wigan Athletic this Saturday afternoon.
The left-sided centre-back signed for Fylde on a short-term deal in February after leaving previous club Doncaster Rovers on transfer deadline day at the end of January, going on to make nine appearances for the club.
Long signed a new one-year contract in May, which will keep him at the fifth-tier side for the 2024/25 campaign.