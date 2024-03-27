The Isle of Man’s first female professional boxer Jade Burden is set to make her eagerly anticipated debut in the paid ranks next month.
Burden, who boxed for the island in the super featherweight category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, will be fighting in Liverpool on Saturday, April 27.
‘The Grenade’ will feature on the same bill as fellow Manxie Jamie Devine at the Grand Central Hall venue in the centre of the city.
Devine, who turned pro last year and is based in Liverpool, is unbeaten so far having won all three of his fights to date.
Both Burden and Devine fought for Manx ABC when amateurs. That club hosts a Home Counties Select at the Villa Marina on Saturday evening.