Isle of Man footballer Sean Jackson is currently competing in the European Amputee Football Championships.
The competition is taking place at Haute-Savoie in France and continues until Sunday.
The former Isle of Man Disability Sportsperson of the Year has been sidelined for much of the last year with a serious ankle injury, but recently made his debut for new club Everton and has since been called back up to the England squad.
Speaking about his inclusion before the tournament started, Jackson commented: ‘I’m very excited to be back to be honest, for the whole time I was out in a cast and on the side-lines my focus was on the Euros,
‘It feels really good to have the backing of the staff and [manager] Scotty [Rogers] putting his trust in me and giving me in the opportunity to be a part of the squad.
'I’m feeling better than I ever have going into a tournament.’