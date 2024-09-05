Isle of Man professional boxer Jade ‘The Grenade’ Burden’s scheduled fight this weekend has been called off at the last minute.
Her opponent Kerry Orton has been forced to withdraw from the contest at Blackpool Winter Gardens after her father unfortunately fell ill.
Efforts to find a late replacement have fallen short and therefore Burden’s bout has been called off altogether.
Speaking on social media on Thursday morning, the 2022 Commonwealth Games boxer said: ‘Due to reasons beyond my control, this weekend's scheduled fight against Kerry Orton is now off. I have just had it confirmed this morning! - her dad has sadly fallen ill.
‘My manager along with the promoter then had another lined up who then failed to submit the paperwork on time.
‘Yesterday we potentially had another opponent who we had offered £3,000 for four rounds but they did not want the fight as she was committed to boxing a week later.
‘I’ve been in camp for eight weeks which is also a big financial commitment. Anyone who would still like to attend the boxing this weekend please do, but those who would like a refund I will issue back in cash at the boxing club.
‘Your support is invaluable to me on this journey and without it I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing.’