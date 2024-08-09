Jamie Coward will compete in the RST Classic Superbike Race at the forthcoming Manx Grand Prix.
The three-time TT privateers champion will ride the Team York Suzuki in August bank holiday Monday’s four-lap race.
This is in addition to the Craven Classic Norton and Honda machines he will also campaign in the Carole Nash Classic Senior and 2 Wheeling Classics Classic Junior races respectively.
Team York Suzuki, spearheaded by Kevin Pearson, have had a strong presence at the MGP and Classic TT for more than a decade.
Riders such as Gary Johnson, David Johnson, Sam West, Russ Mountford, Mark Buckley and Mike Norbury are among those to have ridden their Suzuki XR69 and, more recently, GSX-R750 machinery.
Buckley gave the team a second-place finish in 2010 with Mountford taking sixth in 2013 and then improving to third the following year, joining race winer Bruce Anstey and James Hillier on the podium.
The remainder of the 2010s saw both David and Gary Johnson feature prominently on the leaderboard, the former taking fourth and fifth in 2017 and 2015 respectively when he posted a best lap of 123.586mph.
The latter was forced to retire on several occasions but not before he lapped at 123.864mph, while he also finished fifth in 2016.
Sam West was last to ride the team’s Suzuki XR69 in 2022, with a switch to the newer GSX-R750 last year helping Norbury take 16th in the shortened race.
Yorkshireman Coward has been out of luck in the race in recent times but a with a best lap of 124.229mph, set in 2019, and fifth in 2018 and sixth three years earlier, the potential is clear.