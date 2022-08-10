Jamie McCanney back on the podium at world level
Jamie McCanney secured his best results at world enduro level last weekend in Hungary since returning to the series at the beginning of 2021.
He finished runner-up in the Enduro 1 class on both days at Zalaegerszeg, an excellent fourth in the overall GP class on Saturday.
The event marked the penultimate round of this year’s WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP World Championship.
The opening day of racing at the GP of Hungary was filled with twists and turns across the classes. most notably for the EnduroGP category.
Having scored a double win in Slovakia the previous weekend, Australia’s Wil Ruprecht was again well in the mix until his TM suffered a mechanical issue.
Fast Eddy Racing’s McCanney (Husqvarna) and close friend Nathan Watson (Honda) were in the mix too, battling for the British honours.
Ultimately, Watson finished runner-up 19 seconds behind Josep Garcia, with Italy’s Andrea Verona third and McCanney fourth.
The nature of the terrain and the tight tests clearly suited the smaller bikes, with three of the top six on 125/250F machines - Jamie finishing on the podium in second spot 30 seconds behind Verona.
‘It’s been a while!! P2 E1 - P4 EGP - finally a result I’m proud to post,’ said Jamie.
‘It’s been a tough road the past few years but moments like this remind you why you don’t give up! So happy to put it on the box but not only for myself but for the small team that believed in me - Fast Eddy Racing Paul Edmondson and Damo. . . . Thanks guys.’
Elder sibling Daniel was 17th overall in the GP class on the works Sherco, fifth E3.
Jed Etchells of St Mark’s finished 11th in the highly-competitive junior class of 26 riders, seventh of the J1 riders.
On Sunday, Verona was crowned Enduro1 champion and Zac Pichon of France the junior world championship winner after further individual successes, both with a round to spare.
Garcia scored back-to-back GP wins, this time over Verona, with Ruprecht bouncing back to finish third.
Steve Holcombe was the leading Brit in eighth place with Watson ninth and Jamie McCanney 10th, all within 20s of one another.
McCanney was again second Enduro1 behind overall runner-up Verona. Daniel McCanney was 21st overall, seventh E3.
Etchells had a much better day in the junior class, finishing fifth (fourth J1).
‘Pleased to be fighting at the sharp end again,’ added Jamie at the end of another long day in the saddle on Sunday.
The seventh and final round of the world championship takes place at Zschopau in Germany between October 14-16.
l Jamie and Jed are representing Great Britain in the International Six Days Enduro later this month. See page 29.
