Port Erin Bowling Club hosted the F.M. Sowerbutts Memorial Trophy Mixed Doubles on Bank Holiday Monday last week.
Entries were slightly lower than the previous day, with 22 pairs taking part despite the road closures.
Losing quarter-finalists were Gwen Tuck and Alan Phair 20-21 to home greeners Sue Wilshaw and Nick Petersen, while Kim and Glynn Hargraves (South Ramsey) lost 19-21 to Caroline Whitehead and Kevin Firth (Port Erin/Douglas).
In the other half of the draw Lyn Bolton and Peter Jones beat Marown clubmates Debbie Leece and Neil Withers 21-13, with Noble’s Ros Cannon and Juan Drinkwater beating home greeners Peter McKenna and Jacqui Elliott 21-17.
Bowing out at the semi-final stage were the last home greeners as Wilshaw and Petersen lost 13-21 to Whitehead and Firth, while Bolton and Jones had a tougher game on their hands as they held off Cannon and Drinkwater 21-18 to reach the final.
The Marown pair conceded two of the first three ends to trail 7-9 then won four consecutive ends scoring a one, two, three and a four, albeit not in that order to lead 17-9. Whitehead and Firth scored two singles, then conceded a two to trail 11-19.
A four scored by Whitehead and Firth followed by a two in between conceding a single saw the score close to 17-20, but Bolton and Jones got the single they needed to secure a nervy 21-17 victory.
The presentation was made by competition organiser and sponsor Janet Shilling who thanked everyone who had entered and the club members for their support.
GLYNN HARGRAVES