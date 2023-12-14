Local fighter Myles Joughin competed at the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation’s premier NO Gi World Championships last weekend.
Jiu jitsu athletes from across the globe annually come together in Las Vegas for the event, which had a range of categories featuring white, blue, purple, brown and black belt individual and age group competitions.
In addition there was an elite absolute category where the world’s greatest jiu jitsu athletes competed, so there was something for everyone.
This year saw a first for 35-year-old Joughin, of Peel-based T45 Jiu Jitsu, as it was his first world-level competition in the masters one age category.
As it turned out, he became the first and only Isle of Man jiu jitsu athlete to win a fight on the big stage last Saturday.
‘I was both nervous and excited to get out and compete, and the event didn’t disappoint,’ said Myles.
‘I was obviously excited to test myself against the best my category had to offer, but it was incredible getting to watch and be around the elite black belt absolute athletes and pick up tips to bring up my own game.’
Despite getting knocked out of the competition in the later rounds, Joughin was extremely proud to fly the Isle of Man flag and be the only Manx athlete to currently carry a win at this level of competition.
‘It was great to touch base with the Pedigo Submission team [one of the most renowned fighting teams in the world], as T45 Jiu Jitsu is affiliated with Pedigo.
‘It was good to discuss plans for next year with the Pedigo team, who are looking to make a trip over to the island and host a training camp from the Peel-based academy for Isle of Man athletes.’
The next 12 months will be much of the same for Joughin and other jiu jitsu athletes as he has several international fights planned.