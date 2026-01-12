The first Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup matches of the calendar year took place at the Bowl on Sunday afternoon, with Rushen United and Peel both clinching wins.
The Spaniards got the better of southern rivals Malew 2-1, but it was the Ballasalla side that took a first-half lead via an early Caitlin Williams strike.
With Rushen having the advantage of the elements in the second half at the Bowl, the Spaniards equalised via a Sarah Taylor corner that was deflected home off a Malew player for an own goal.
Taylor then scored what proved to be the winner, curling home another flag-kick.
Also on Sunday, holders Peel clocked up a 16-0 victory over Union Mills.
Leading 6-0 at the break, Pippa Wallis (6), Jenny Metcalfe, (2), own goals (2), Evie McGeown (2), Lucy O’Connor, Sarah Wignall, Rebecca Cole and Louise Gibbins netted for the westerners.
PAUL HATTON
FIXTURES
Wednesday, January 14:
Under-18s League at Bowl
Onchan v Corinthians (6.15pm)
Governors Athletic v Foxdale (8pm)
-----------
Saturday, January 17:
GH Corlett Woods Cup first round (1pm)
St George’s v Castletown
Marown v Colby
Canada Life Premier League (2pm)
Braddan v Peel
Union Mills v DHSOB
Corinthians v Laxey
Rushen v Onchan
Ayre Utd v St John’s
Ramsey v St Mary’s
Ardern and Druggan Division Two
RYCOB v Douglas and District
Malew v Douglas Royal
Governors Athletic v Pulrose Utd
Canada Life Combination One
Peel v Braddan
DHSOB v Union Mills
Laxey v Corinthians
Onchan v Rushen Utd
St John’s v Ayre Utd
St Mary’s v Ramsey (1.45pm)
Ardern and Druggan Combination Two
Douglas and District v RYCOB
Michael Utd v Gymns
Douglas Royal v Malew
Douglas Athletic v Castletown
-----------
Sunday, January 18:
Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup at Bowl
Onchan v Malew (2.10pm)
Douglas Royal v Corinthians (3.40pm)
Masters League (2pm)
Ayre Utd v DHSOB
