The first Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup matches of the calendar year took place at the Bowl on Sunday afternoon, with Rushen United and Peel both clinching wins.

The Spaniards got the better of southern rivals Malew 2-1, but it was the Ballasalla side that took a first-half lead via an early Caitlin Williams strike.

With Rushen having the advantage of the elements in the second half at the Bowl, the Spaniards equalised via a Sarah Taylor corner that was deflected home off a Malew player for an own goal.

Taylor then scored what proved to be the winner, curling home another flag-kick.

Also on Sunday, holders Peel clocked up a 16-0 victory over Union Mills.

Leading 6-0 at the break, Pippa Wallis (6), Jenny Metcalfe, (2), own goals (2), Evie McGeown (2), Lucy O’Connor, Sarah Wignall, Rebecca Cole and Louise Gibbins netted for the westerners.

PAUL HATTON

FIXTURES

Wednesday, January 14:

Under-18s League at Bowl

Onchan v Corinthians (6.15pm)

Governors Athletic v Foxdale (8pm)

-----------

Saturday, January 17:

GH Corlett Woods Cup first round (1pm)

St George’s v Castletown

Marown v Colby

Canada Life Premier League (2pm)

Braddan v Peel

Union Mills v DHSOB

Corinthians v Laxey

Rushen v Onchan

Ayre Utd v St John’s

Ramsey v St Mary’s

Ardern and Druggan Division Two

RYCOB v Douglas and District

Malew v Douglas Royal

Governors Athletic v Pulrose Utd

Canada Life Combination One

Peel v Braddan

DHSOB v Union Mills

Laxey v Corinthians

Onchan v Rushen Utd

St John’s v Ayre Utd

St Mary’s v Ramsey (1.45pm)

Ardern and Druggan Combination Two

Douglas and District v RYCOB

Michael Utd v Gymns

Douglas Royal v Malew

Douglas Athletic v Castletown

-----------

Sunday, January 18:

Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup at Bowl

Onchan v Malew (2.10pm)

Douglas Royal v Corinthians (3.40pm)

Masters League (2pm)

Ayre Utd v DHSOB