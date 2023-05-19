The Isle of Man Junior Fell Running Championships take place this Sunday, May 21 at Knockaloe Beg Farm as per recent years.
It is open to all runners in school years 2-7 (or equivalent, some are home schooled) with entries made directly via the website by a parent/guardian/teacher.
There is no charge for the entry and every runner will get refreshments after the race.
Race distance is according to age but varies from 900 metres (Year 2) to 2km (Years 6 and 7). The event is sponsored by Erin Bike Hut.
Registration for all races is strictly from 12-1pm as a one-way system will be in place due to the narrow nature of the access lane from the Patrick to Glenfaba Road.