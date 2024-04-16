Round two of the Proper Manx Spring Cycling Series took place at Jurby Motordrome last Thursday.
Supported by Mezzo, Canada Life and Bikestyle, the event was postponed for 24 hours in the search for better weather but sadly this didn’t materialise.
The extremely wet, windy and cold conditions didn’t deter a good field of 42 taking part.
The scratch group got their act together this time, quickly reeling in the groups ahead of them on handicap.
A last-lap attack from Niall Quiggin and junior Orry Lund saw them narrowly manage to stay away until the finish where Lund took his first win of the series, outsprinting Manx Viking Wheelers treasurer Quiggin.
Ruby Oakes (Shibden Apex RT) was once again first female, while Zach Jones was first youth in 17th.
Combined Sport/Elite results (nine laps): 1, Orry Lund 39min 17sec; 2, Niall Quiggin 39.17; 3, Callum Salisbury 39.17; 4, James Kinrade 39.17; 5, Michael Faid 39.17; 6, William Curphey 39.17; 7, Mark Horsthuis 39.17; 8, Tom Broadbent 39.23; 9, Simon Harding 39.23; 10, Richard Curphey 39.23; 11, Kevin Kissack 39.23; 12, Harry Snape 39.49; 13, Dominic Dunwell 40.5; 14, Mike Nicholls 40.13; 15, Mark Hutchinson 40.53; 16, Ben Corkill 41.0; 17, Zach Jones 41.1; 18, Thomas Hutchinson 41.3; 19, Ruby Oakes 41.9; 20, Andrew Radcliffe 41.9; 21, Mike Chatel 41.14; 22, Jess Pickavance 41.19; 23, Kev Gelling 41.35; 24, Nick Colburn 41.37; 25, John Garrood 42.37; 26, Marco Almeida 42.42; 27, Joseph Ricciardi 42.58; 28, Simon Jennings 42.58; 29, Cameron Hounsell 42.58; 30, Ian Rowley 42.59; 31, Jason Barber 43.1; 32, Nicholas Whitehouse 43.34; 33, Stephen Honeybone 43.47; 34, Peter Hounsell 44.50; 35, Lee Clayton 45.3; 36, Harry Kinley 46.10; 8 Laps 37, Lily-Ann Scott 40.46; 38, Abi Clayton 40.46; 39, Hugh Osborn 41.50; 40, Charlie Elliott 44.24; 5 Laps 41, Grace Robinson 27.8; 3 Laps 42, Sophie Smith 16.37. Manx Timing Solutions
GIANNI EPIFANI