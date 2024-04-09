The 1886 Junior Triathlon is taking place at the National Sports Centre this Saturday, April 13 starting at 10am.
It will cater for ages eight to 14 over distances ranging from 50 metres (two lengths of the NSC pool) to 300 metres in the swim; 0.8km cycle (one lap of the perimeter roadway); to 5.6km (six laps) and a run round the synthetic track over 400 metres for the youngest (one lap) and 2,000m for the 14-year-olds (five laps).
The Junior Fell Running Championships take place on Saturday, May 4 at Knockaloe Beg Farm in Patrick.
All entries are to be taken online can be made at manxfellrunners.org