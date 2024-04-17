The ever-popular junior triathlon, organised by Manx Tri Club, attracted an entry of 73 starters from 85 entries on Sunday.
Utilising the excellent facilities available at the National Sports Centre, the 1886-sponsored event catered for ages ranging from eight to 15 years.
Young triathletes are able to perform in a contained environment within the NSC pool, the perimeter roadway (now permanently, and wonderfully, closed to vehicles) and the running track.
This also makes the event especially attractive to parents and helpers who can see all of the action in all three disciplines, at close quarters.
The distances at which junior triathletes can compete are strictly controlled by UK governing body British Triathlon. The youngest swam two lengths of the 25-metre pool, exit into transition and transfer onto their bikes.
They then cycled one lap of the perimeter (a shade under one kilometre) and completed a lap of the 400 metre running track.
Older triathletes compete over longer distances with the 13-14 year age group swimming 300 metres (12 lengths), cycling seven laps of the NSC roadway and running five laps of the 400m track.
For these older age groups, counting laps is almost as hard as completing the full course.
The most popular group was the 11-12 years which had 26 entries, but each age band was well represented and outnumbered considerably by parents and marshals, the latter all provided by the Manx Tri Club.
The weather wasn’t brilliant, but it stayed dry and will have given some of the newcomers a taste of a sport that enjoys support at all levels and across many distances.
Almost all of the island’s crop of emerging squad triathletes have competed in this event and, clearly, all came back for more.
A big thank you to sponsor 1886 for its support and medals, the organising team at Manx Tri Club, St John Ambulance and the brilliant marshals/helpers. Thanks also to the staff at the NSC.
* The 1886 Ramsey Sprint Triathlon takes place on Sunday, May 12 and the entry list is growing. If you intend to compete either in the individual or team event, please follow the link on the Manx Tri Club website or Facebook page as soon as possible as the event has an upper limit on competitor numbers.
RUSSELL COLLISTER