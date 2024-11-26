Round two of the Up and Running-sponsored Manx Harriers Winter Walk Series defied Storm Bert with tough but not unwalkable conditions on the NSC perimeter roadway last Sunday.
A hardy field turned out for the senior and junior races over 10km and 5km senior races and the juniors at 1km/2km and 3km.
Juniors were winners in all but the 10km, showing good prospects for the future of Manx race walking and excellent technical abilities which should serve them well in their racing at higher levels.
All races started together, with seniors Neil Wade and Gianni Epifani leading the way tracked by under-15 Tim Perry who was committed to putting in a fast 3k.
The juniors racing 1km were first to finish with Amelia Cain a clear winner and, with six walkers, it was encouraging to have such a line-up.
The 2km race was next to finish and under-11 Jack Davies continued his fast racing - now over a longer distance – to win ahead of Northern AC’s Sienna Curphey.
At 3km Tim Perry maintained his strong pace to come home the winner with a big improvement in a time of 15 minutes 31 seconds and was still third overall on the road.
In his first 3km race, under-13 JJ Fletcher recorded an impressive debut by walking strongly throughout in a time of 18m 02s. Honey Mae and Polly Davies walked together but were separated at the line by one second.
The 5km race continued while the juniors were racing and was led by a junior under-15 Lilee Fletched who, in her first 5k event, went well under the half-hour with 29m 09s to claim the overall best time along with on handicap.
Second fastest was Michael George, with the fastest female being another junior, under-17 walker Amy Surgeon.
In all, 14 started and it was Robbie Lambden and Tia Parkinson who claimed joint second in the handicap competition.
The 10km race saw 19 starters and was led for the most part by Wade whose flowing style was deceptive as in the closing stages he had to retire injured.
Epifani came home a clear first on time, with Chris Addy second and leading woman Helen Davies close behind.
On handicap it was a walker Tony Artz who was clear from Joe Stewart, with Claire Rundle and Phil Swales within half a minute of second.
Organisers wish to thank all who turned out to help and found a hole in Storm Bert which allowed for racing in not too bad conditions at the NSC roadway.
- The league continues on Sunday, December 8 around Ramsey Rugby Club whose headquarters are the check-in and venue for after the racing.
Signing on is at 8.45am with races starting at 9.30 and there will be an after-race buffet and grand raffle – donation of prizes will be most welcome.