Great Britain retained the women’s FIM Trial des Nations title at Pobladura de las Regueras in Spain last weekend.
It rounded off a fantastic week for Manx teenager Kaytlyn Adshead, who, as well as being part of the three-member GB team the latest success came only eight days after she finished fourth in the final round of the FIM Women’s Trials Championship.
Having recently recovered from Covid, Adshead finished one place off the podium in the TrialGP of Spain, at Ripoll in the Catalan region of north-east Spain on September 15.
The event was won by Britain’s greatest ever female trials rider, Emma Bristow, who is retiring from top-flight competition at the end of the season at the ege of 33. ‘I’m really proud to go out with a win,’ she said after claiming her 10th title.
Runner-up was Spain’s Berta Abellan (Scorpa), with Italy’s Andrea Sofia Rabino (Beta) third. Adshead, who rides a TRRS with full backing of Team Station Garage in Castletown, won a tie-break for fourth with Naomi Monnier (Montesa) from France on a total of 34 marks.
But Adshead and third team member Alice Minta (Scorpa) barely put a wheel wrong. Between them, with each section’s best two scores per team counting, they recorded two laps of seven marks with no time penalties.
Their total of 14 saw them win by a clear 30 marks from the Italian trio of Rabino, Alessia Bacchetta and Martina Gallieni, whose score included six time penalties from the first lap. The previously all-conquering Spanish were another mark adrift in third with a relatively inexperienced team.
‘The day has been very good and we all rode well,’ said Kaytlyn. ‘There were a few mistakes, but we worked well together as a team and finished out the day on top.’