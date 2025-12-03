A public house in Douglas has raised £3,000 for the Southern 100 Supporters Club this year.
The Old Market Inn on Chapel Row may be the smallest pub in the Isle of Man, but it has long been extremely generous when it comes to the S100.
Patrons commenced supporting the Supporters fund in 2003 when raising £290. By 2005 they had topped £1,000 and the total raised up to October last year stood at a magnificent £25,100.
For 2025, current landlords Colin and Cath Scott produced a unique tee-shirt which once again proved to be extremely popular, being despatched worldwide.
This, along with the other usual fundraisers and loose change donations and the Old Market ‘Regulars and Fans’, raised £3,000 for the Southern 100 Supporters Club.
Like most voluntary organisations, there are people who ‘work’ tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure their favourite pastime, hobby or sport (sometimes all three) thrive.
Within the Southern 100 race organisation, one such person is Tricia Clague who for the past 24 years has looked after the race control hospitality.
But since 1996, in the background, she has quietly worked away raising funds for the Southern 100 Supporters Club which provides funds for purchasing safety equipment around the Motor Isle Billown Course and assisting riders and their families when the need arises.
Tricia recently presented her latest donation for £1,250, bringing the total amount she has raised to £20,135 over the last three decades.
With this year’s donation, the grand total raised by patrons and friends of the Old Market Inn now stands at an amazing £31,100.
Supporters club secretary Rachel Palmer thanked Colin, Cath, their customers and Tricia for the excellent support over the last year, and said the club were deeply indebted to all involved in the fund-raising.
She also thanked them for their hospitality and gave a special mention to Cath and Tricia who kindly supplied the buffet which was very well received.
