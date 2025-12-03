Nine-year-old Manx-born rider Torrin Lennon has secured a double success in provincial motocross championships in Spain.
Former Castletown butcher Chris Lennon and his family emigrated to the country in August 2024, but son Torrin had already made his mark on the local motocross scene when a pupil at Arbory primary school.
He won the Provincial MX Trophy Cordoba championship the Sunday before last at the end of a four-round series, each involving two races. In total he had six wins, one third and a single non-finish.
Last Sunday young Torrin added the Andalusian motocross championship to his rapidly growing CV. There were six rounds, again with two races at each, and he won no fewer than eight races, finishing runner-up in two, but he crashed during practice for the other round and ended up in hospital.
All in all he enjoyed a highly successful first season in Spain, clinching both of the championships he contested.
The automatic gearbox bike is now up for sale and he’s been training on a 65cc Yamaha since June in preparation of the next step up.
EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
The eighth and final round of the Dan Kneen Youth Trials Series is taking place at Carnagrie, near Arrasey this Sunday.
Alongside this event will be round seven of Peveril MCC’s solo club championship. It’s a 9 for 10am start.
Observers are needed, please phone 219046 if you can assist.
- Isle of Man Schoolboy MCC (aka Manx MX) is hosting the final round of the Isle of Man Centre ACU motocross championship this Sunday at Ballagarraghyn, Jurby.
It will be a 9 for 10am start to practice.
- IoM Youth Trials Club is hosting its annual parent and child fun trial the Sunday morning before Christmas, December 21, while Vintage MCC’s annual Mince Pie trial is that afternoon at Knock Froy.
